Canada thanks Baku for evacuating Canadians from Iran

19 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand yesterday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on her recent appointment.

Anita Anand has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in evacuating Canadian citizens from Iran, acknowledging Azerbaijan’s assistance in the evacuation efforts.

The two ministers discussed the current security situation in the region in light of the ongoing Israel-Iran confrontation.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.