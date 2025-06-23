Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with IAEA

23 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the legislature is considering a bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in response to the UN nuclear agency’s unprofessional conduct.

"We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behaviour of this international organisation," Baqer Qalibaf said.

He stressed that the IAEA has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has become a political tool.

Director General of the agency Rafael Grossi said the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on the situation in Iran following U.S. attacks on the republic’s nuclear sites will be held on June 23.