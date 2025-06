24 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake hit the Turkish province of Adana in the morning, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under the Turkish Interior Ministry reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was located in the Saimbeyli district of Adana.

The earthquake was recorded at 07:09 (GMT +3). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 6.96 km.

The earthquake was felt in the settlements of Saimbeyli district.