Azerbaijan's marketable gas production increases

27 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan churned out a whopping 29.1 million tons of oil and a staggering 38.7 billion cubic meters of marketable gas in 2024.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in 2023, crude oil output experienced a contraction of 3.6%, culminating in a total of 30.1 million metric tons, whereas natural gas production exhibited an uptick of 6.2%, reaching an aggregate of 36.4 billion cubic meters.



In 2020, Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon output reached 34.53 million metric tons of crude oil and 26.49 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In contrast, the year 2022 saw a production of 32.65 million metric tons of crude oil alongside 34.96 billion cubic meters of natural gas.



In a span of five years, the hydrocarbon output experienced a decrement of 5.47 million tons, reflecting a contraction of 15.8%, while the gaseous production exhibited an uptick of 12.18 billion cubic meters, translating to a growth of 46%.