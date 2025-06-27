Air Arabia to connect Sochi with Sharjah

27 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Arabia will launch its first flight from Sochi to Sharjah from June 27, ATOR reports.

It is reported that the flights on this route will be operated six times a week - from Monday to Saturday.

It is noted that Sochi will be the sixth Russian city of Air Arabia with scheduled flights.

It should be noted that the UAE is one of the most popular destinations for Sochi International Airport.

This launch follows Azimuth Airlines' announcement to resume air traffic between Sochi and Tel Aviv from June 27.