Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye has no food security problems, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said

Türkiye has no food security problems, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Türkiye has managed to avoid food security issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said today at an event marking World Farmers' Day.

All the conflicts that deeply affecting Iran and the Persian Gulf countries, are not threatening Türkiye's food security or agricultural production, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said today, speaking at an event marking World Farmers' Day in Ankara.

"We are seeing an increasing spread of so-called 'food nationalism' globally. We took measures in advance to counter such risks by ensuring the supply of fertilizers and raw materials for their production; our fertilizer reserves are sufficient,”

 

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

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