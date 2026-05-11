Vestnik Kavkaza

Next group of ex-IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Khojavend and Girmizi Bazar

Next group of ex-IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Khojavend and Girmizi Bazar
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, the district's Girmizi Bazar settlement, and Khojavend village.

At this stage, 24 people (6 families) are being relocated to Khojavend city, 24 people (6 families) to Girmizi Bazar, and 20 people (6 families) to Khojavend village.

The relocating families had previously been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

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