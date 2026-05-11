UAE's largest gas processing plant to be fully operational in 2027

The UAE's largest gas processing complex will not fully recover from the Iranian strikes until 2027.

The UAE has issued a disappointing forecast for the Habshan gas processing complex, considered the most powerful facility of its kind in the Emirates, Adnoc Gas informs.

Previously, during the fighting between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, the plant was targeted by the Islamic Republic. The plant resumed operation, but not at full capacity.

"The Habshan processing plant is operating at approximately 60% of capacity; it is planned to reach 80% by the end of 2026, and full capacity in 2027,”

– Adnoc Gas.