Azerbaijan clears over 2,000 ha of mines and ammunition in early May

A total of 2,129 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories on May 1-11, according to the weekly report by Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations.

According to the report, a total of 71 anti-personnel mines, 20 anti-tank mines, and 440 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, as well as four settlements of Gazakh district.