Negotiations with US still possible - Pezeshkian

Tehran believes there is still room for diplomacy with the United States, despite its mistrust for Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Despite mistrust for the enemy, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes it could negotiate from the position of dignity, wisdom and expediency," Pezeshkian said.

Tehran will need to consolidate everything the Iranian armed forces have achieved on the battlefield in the diplomatic arena, the Iranian head of state noted.

On May 10, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal to resolve the conflict as "totally unacceptable." Later, however, he said Washington and Tehran could as well reach a diplomatic agreement to end the hostilities.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran. On April 7, the U.S. leader announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. According to Tehran, the Iranian death toll from U.S.-Israeli strikes rose to 3,375 after 40 days of sustained combat.

On April 11, Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad but the parties failed to agree on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, Trump announced intentions to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Tehran is not going to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests, Iran’s public broadcaster reported.