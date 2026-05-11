South Ossetia to become more accessible for Russians

Russian and South Ossetian authorities will expand the capacity of the Nizhny Zaramag border crossing. After modernization, in two years, it will be able to handle twice as many vehicles, reaching nearly 3,000 per day.

The Nizhny Zaramag border crossing on the Russian-South Ossetian border will double its capacity after modernization, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028, the Russian Ministry of Transport reports.

"The border crossing continues to be modernized: an inspection system for passenger cars has already been installed, modular passport control booths have been replaced, and the 'Travel Time' system, which informs drivers of border crossing time, is being tested,”

- the Russian Ministry of Transport statement reads.