Earthquake hits western Türkiye again

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Seismic activity with a magnitude of 4.3 was recorded in western Türkiye, the Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) reported.

According to the agency, the epicenter was located in the Gemlik district of Bursa province, and the hypocenter was at a depth of 13 km.

The Kandilli Observatory, in turn, estimated the magnitude at 4.4, with the hypocenter at a depth of 7 km.

Let us remind you that the day before, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.9 and 4.2 occurred in Bursa. They were felt in several provinces, including Istanbul.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
