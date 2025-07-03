Most dangerous road temporarily blocked in Georgia

3 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia, the only road leading to one of the most inaccessible areas of the country - Tusheti - has been temporarily blocked. This was reported by local media, citing the Department of Roads.

According to reports, the road was damaged as a result of a landslide that occurred near the village of Lechuri. Due to the landslide, the movement of all types of vehicles is currently prohibited on the section from 10 to 72 kilometers of the Pshaveli-Abano-Omalo highway.

Let us recall that the Pshaveli-Omalo road passes through the Abano Pass, located at an altitude of almost 3,000 meters above sea level. This is a narrow road where landslides often occur. Due to the terrain and severe weather conditions, the road is only used for 4-5 months a year.