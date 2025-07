7 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries supporting policies being pursued by the BRICS grouping.

"Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump said.

The BRICS declaration voiced "serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and violate WTO rules".