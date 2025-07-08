Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel peace prize

8 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during his meeting with the American leader at the White House.

"I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee, nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM added that he highly values Trump’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and security in the world, and especially in the Middle East.

Earlier, Pakistan had also decided to formally recommend Trump for the coveted prize, given his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan conflict.