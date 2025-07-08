ATOR reveals consequences of Russia's aviation collapse

8 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 11,000 Russian tourists faced serious flight delays and cancellations in recent days, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said.

"More than 11,000 organized tourists suffered due to the aviation chaos. Travelers faced long delays and cancellations of flights both when leaving for vacation and on the way back," the statement reads.

The association recalled that several thousand flights were cancelled or delayed over two days - from July 5 to 7, TASS reported.

According to ATOR, on Monday morning, about 2,500 flights were delayed or canceled, but airlines are still struggling with the consequences of the chaos caused by the periodic closure of a dozen airports in central Russia.