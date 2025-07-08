Georgia and Uzbekistan discuss strengthening bilateral ties

8 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili held talks with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tbilisi. The Georgian politician shared details of the conversation.

According to him, they discussed growing ties between Georgia and Uzbekistan, including at the parliamentary level.

One of the central topics of the conversation was transport sector cooperation to develop the potential of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) and improve ties with the countries of Central Asia.

"Expressed readiness to strengthen people-to-people ties through cultural and educational exchange",

Shalva Papuashvili wrote.

Let us recall that the delegation of Uzbekistan headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs will stay in Georgia for two days.