Paris session marks 25 Years of Icherisheher on UNESCO World Heritage List

12 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A special ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List was held in Paris as part of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

The presentation, which marked a major cultural milestone, was organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve with the support of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO, the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and Trend International News Agency.

The event, titled Safeguarding World Heritage: Practices in Conservation and Communication, brought together international experts to exchange ideas on preserving and presenting cultural heritage. The event was moderated by Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev.

Discussions focused on global strategies in conservation, the role of media and public communication, and modern approaches to integrating heritage into society. Icherisheher’s recent achievements in restoration and outreach were presented to participants.

The Azerbaijani delegation outlined efforts in restoration, conservation, communication, and public integration of Icherisheher’s cultural assets.

The event served as a vital platform for promoting Azerbaijan’s heritage on the international stage and strengthening cooperation in the field of cultural preservation, Trend reported.