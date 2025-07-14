Red Wings launches Makhachkala-Sharm el-Sheikh flights

14 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Red Wings Airlines will start operating flights from Makhachkala to the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, the press service of the airport of Dagestan' capital reported.

"Great news for all travelers from Dagestan! Tour operator IZI TOUR, together with Red Wings Airlines, is launching direct flights from Makhachkala Airport to the most popular resorts of Egypt – Sharm el-Sheikh",

the press service of the Makhachkala Airport reported.

It is specified that the first plane on this route will depart on July 25.

Flights will operate weekly on Fridays using Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.