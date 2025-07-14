Media: Israel discusses plan to withdraw troops from Gaza

14 Jul. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli officials are engaged in talks with mediators regarding the withdrawal of IDF units from the Gaza Strip, with consultations taking place in Doha, Arab media report citing informed sources.

"Mediators are discussing new troop withdrawal maps with the Israeli delegation",

Al Arabiya reported.

Previous reports indicated difficulties in the negotiations due to the position of Tel Aviv, which insisted on keeping the military in Gaza, while the negotiators from Palestine and the mediators representing them claim that Israel's initial plan only provided for the redeployment of the IDF.