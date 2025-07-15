Rufat Mahmud: Icherisheher - living symbol of Azerbaijan's legacy

15 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Icherisheher is not just a historical site, but a living part of Azerbaijan’s culture - a symbol of national identity and a testament to centuries of intercultural exchange, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud said during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The event was held as part of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.

"Icherisheher holds a special significance for the Azerbaijani people. It is a crossroads of civilizations that for centuries connected East and West, serving as a hub for trade, the exchange of ideas, and cultural interaction. It preserves the silent stories of countless generations," Rufat Mahmud said.

He emphasized that Icherisheher is a living city, where everyday life continues within its ancient walls. This unique blend of past and present is what makes the site truly exceptional and worthy of World Heritage status.

Mahmud stressed that receiving UNESCO World Heritage status in 2000 was not only a great honor for the country, but also a major responsibility - to preserve, study, and pass on its value to future generations.

"Over the past 25 years, the Icherisheher Administration has established close cooperation with national and international partners to protect both tangible and intangible heritage," Rufat Mahmud said.

The chairman of the Board added that preservation efforts are guided by international standards, including the World Heritage Convention, the Venice Charter, and UNESCO’s Operational Guidelines.

Mahmud also stressed the importance of engaging the local community and maintaining effective communication: the residents of Icherisheher are the guardians of living heritage, their traditions, crafts, and daily lives form an integral part of the site's value.