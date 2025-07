15 Jul. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the decree signed by the Prime Minister, Artur Aznavuryan has become the military attaché of Armenia in France. He previously held the position of military attaché in Iran.

Aznavuryan will assume his new position on August 1. He will serve a three-year term at the Armenian embassy in France.

Let us remind you that the day before, Pashinyan congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day and once again invited him to visit Armenia.