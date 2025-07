16 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani female boxer Amina Taghi (50kg) secured the gold medal at the EUBC European Junior Boxing Championships held in Serbia.

In the final bout, Amina Taghi triumphed over Armenia’s Amest Afrikyan with a 4:1 decision, earning the top podium spot.

Other Azerbaijani female boxers also delivered strong performances. Three athletes claimed silver medals, while three others won bronze.