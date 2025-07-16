Trump administration asks Israel to stop attacking Syria, media reports

16 Jul. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is calling on Israel to stop attacks on Syria and to start a dialogue with the authorities of the country. Washington notes that this must be done to reduce tensions.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Israel to stop striking Syria. This was reported on July 16 by American officials who wished to remain anonymous.

According to the Axios portal, the Americans are asking the authorities of the Jewish state to start a dialogue with the Syrian leadership in order to reduce tensions.