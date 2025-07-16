UN Secretary-General Condemns IDF Strikes on Damascus, Sweida and Deraa

16 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemns the escalation in Syria, namely the IDF's strikes on a number of Syrian territories.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemns the attacks by Israeli troops on Syria, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric made a corresponding statement.

This concerns the escalating Israeli strikes on Sweida, Deraa and the center of the Syrian capital Damascus, as well as the redeployment of IDF forces on the Golan Heights.

"He (Guterres - ed.) calls for an immediate end to all violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The 1974 Agreement on Disengagement must be respected,”

– Dujarric said.