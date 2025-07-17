Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports to Uzbekistan

17 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $19.3 million to Uzbekistan in the period from January through May 2025, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

This figure is $9.3 million, or 1.9 times more than the same period of 2024, Trend reported.

Over the first 5 months of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan amounted to 1.37% of total exports.

Thus, in the reporting period, Uzbekistan ranked 10th among the countries that purchased the most non-oil products from Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through May 2025 amounted to $214.8 million.

This equals $145.8 million, or 3.1 times more than the indicator for the same months of 2024.