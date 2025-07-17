Türkiye and UAE to trengthen strategic partnership

17 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seven bilateral agreements were signed on Wednesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking a significant step forward in strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Following their one-on-one meeting and the inaugural session of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, the two leaders oversaw the signing ceremony held in Ankara.

"During my 2023 visit to Abu Dhabi, we laid the foundation of our strategic partnership with my esteemed brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Thankfully, this partnership has begun to bear fruit across nearly every sector - from trade and infrastructure to defense, energy, technology, and transportation, we have made significant progress in all areas," Erdoğan said.

As part of the agreements, a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in the field of tourism and hospitality, as well as the MoU on the establishment of a joint consular committee were signed.

Additional memoranda focused on strengthening investment cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, industrial and manufacturing sectors, and the fields of food and agriculture.