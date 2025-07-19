Xi Jinping considering Putin-Trump meeting in China - report

19 Jul. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump may be invited to Beijing in early September to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Times reported.

According to the report, a series of trade deals between the U.S. and China forced Trump to reconsider his hostile course towards Beijing, which gave rise to speculation about the possible invitation of the U.S. leader to the Chinese capital for a military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II.

A military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II and the War of Resistance of the Chinese People against the Japanese Invaders will be held in Beijing on September 3.