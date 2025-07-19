President of Azerbaijan opens 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in Khankendi

19 Jul. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum "Digital pathways: strengthening information and media resilience in the age of AI" started today in the city of Khankendi liberated from Armenian occupation, with the participation of about 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives of over 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations and about 80 media structures, as well as other organizations related to this area.

This morning, the participants of the event arrived at Fizuli Airport, then they went to Khankendi, where they participated in a meeting attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is also taking part in the forum.

The forum will last until July 21.