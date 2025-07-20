1,000 solar power plants to be built in Iran

20 Jul. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the engineering and technology department of Iran's Organization for Renewable Energy sources, Alireza Parandeh Motlaq, announced plans to build 1,000 solar power plants (SPP) in Iran.

According to Alireza Parandeh Motlaq, the project to build a 3-megawatt station is one of the models for the development of the Iranian Ministry of Energy in the field of renewable energy, with the implementation underway nationwide.

"Construction is currently underway on 850 power plants, with the necessary measures taken to build the remaining 150",

Alireza Parandeh Motlaq said.

Parandeh Motlaq added that the construction of each station takes from 4 to 6 months according to the plan. The completion is expected to take place in March 2026.