About 2.4 bln euros to be attracted for construction of Kars-Nakhchivan railway

23 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has secured some 2.4 billion euros for a railway project that aims to make a direct rail connection to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 224-km Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Project will strengthen Türkiye's regional railway connection.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the financing will strengthen Türkiye's infrastructure, competitiveness and efficiency.

Ankara signed the agreement with a group of lenders led by Japan's MUFG Bank, the package is backed by Sweden's EKN and Austria's OeKB export credit agencies, as well as a unit of the Islamic Development Bank.

The project is part of Türkiye's broader infrastructure strategy and is expected to enhance regional trade and connectivity while supporting green transition goals.