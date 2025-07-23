Türkiye unveils its 1st hypersonic missiler Tayfun Block-4

23 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye unveiled its first hypersonic missile, Tayfun Block-4, as defense giant Roketsan introduced six new advanced systems at the IDEF 2025 international defense fair in Istanbul.

The Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile is the hypersonic version of the Tayfun missile, Türkiye's longest-range nationally produced ballistic missile. Anadolu reported.

It was noted that the Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defense industry.