Türkiye unveils its 1st hypersonic missiler Tayfun Block-4

Türkiye unveiled its first hypersonic missile, Tayfun Block-4, as defense giant Roketsan introduced six new advanced systems at the IDEF 2025 international defense fair in Istanbul.
The Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile is the hypersonic version of the Tayfun missile, Türkiye's longest-range nationally produced ballistic missile. Anadolu reported.
It was noted that the Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defense industry.
"Weighing over 7 tons, this new version of the Tayfun, with its multi-purpose warhead, will be capable of destroying numerous strategic targets, such as air defense systems, command and control centers, military hangars, and critical military facilities, from kilometers away," Roketsan said.