Israel reports impossibility of fulfilling conditions put forward by Hamas

Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel complained that the conditions put forward by Hamas for a settlement in Gaza are impossible to fulfill. In particular, the Jewish state noted that the group continues to refuse the offer to release the hostages.

The radical Hamas movement is putting forward impossible conditions in the negotiations on the Gaza Strip, the official representative of the Israeli government, David Mencer reported.

“Hamas continues to persist in its refusal and puts forward unacceptable conditions,”

– the representative of the cabinet said.

Mencer noted that Hamas also continues to refuse the offer to release the hostages held in the enclave.

