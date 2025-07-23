Russia, Ukraine complete 3rd round of talks in Istanbul

23 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine have completed direct talks in Istanbul.

At the beginning of the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made an opening speech. He expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky for their efforts to organize the talks. He named the ultimate goal of the talks, which is, according to him, a ceasefire.