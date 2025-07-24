РУС ENG

Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan hold phone talks

Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have held a telephone conversation today, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance and confirmed the mutual commitment to their further comprehensive development," the statement reads.

