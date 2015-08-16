Unique rock-cut tombs found in Adıyaman province

Rock-cut tombs from the Roman period and settlement traces from the Late Bronze Age have been discovered in the rural area of Çomak village in Adıyaman’s Besni district of Turkey.

The excavation team, led by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, unearthed tombs and architectural elements that point to both Roman and Bronze Age occupations. The findings reflect a rich variety of burial types and architectural styles not previously encountered in Adıyaman.

Director of the Adıyaman Museum Mehmet Alkan emphasized the significance of the discovery. According to him, the site, once registered, will become the largest protected archaeological zone in the province.

“The burial structures we identified include examples we’ve never seen before in Adıyaman,” Alkan said.

Surface surveys also revealed settlement traces from the Late Bronze Age, which indicate a long and uninterrupted sequence of habitation in the region.

“This shows that the area witnessed continuous settlement across multiple historical periods,” Alkan said, adding that formal applications have already been made to secure protection status for the site.