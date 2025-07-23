Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia accuses EU of labeling
Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili explained the essence of the current policy of the European Union towards Georgia. According to him, Brussels is avoiding answering the legitimate questions of the Georgian people.

The authorities of the European Union are literally dodging the questions that the people of Georgia are asking them, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said.

Earlier, the EU speaker accused Tbilisi of spreading disinformation and also stated that the Georgian authorities are voicing baseless accusations regarding the role of the European Union in Georgia.

"Instead of answering the legitimate questions of the Georgian people, the EU spokesman uses the tactic of labeling  as "Russian", which in itself is an answer to many things,”

– Papuashvili said.

