North Ossetia's Minister of Agriculture, Alan Kusrayev, reported an increase in grain yields in the republic this year.

The minister noted favorable weather conditions for harvesting and confirmed that 2025 yields have surpassed last year's results..

In addition to this, Kusrayev said that the harvesting campaign is currently in full swing, with 51,000 hectares of grain crops still to be harvested.

"To date, agricultural producers in the republic have already harvested 33,000 hectares, and grain production already amounts to about 90,000 tons",

Alan Kusrayev reported.