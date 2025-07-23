Vestnik Kavkaza

Erdogan holds phone talks with Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed France’s decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state in his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Turkish leader’s administration said.

"President Erdogan congratulated French President Macron on the decision to recognize the State of Palestine," the statement reads.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the Gaza Strop and in the entire region. Erdogan noted that the international community must take urgent measures to resolve the problem of humanitarian situation in Gaza. 

