Donald Trump: U.S. close to reaching trade deal with China

Donald Trump: U.S. close to reaching trade deal with China
Washington is close to reaching a trade deal with China, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We're very close to a deal with China. We really sort of made a deal with China, but we'll see how that goes," Trump said.

On July 28, Beijing and Washington are expected to extend their tariff truce by another three months at trade talks in Stockholm, South China Morning Post reported.

China and the United States agreed in May to remove most of the heavy tariffs levied on each other’s goods for 90 days while continuing trade negotiations. That suspension is set to expire on August 12.

