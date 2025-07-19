Trump expresses interest in trade with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump stated his interest in expanding trade relations with Russia in case of reaching peaceful settlement for the conflict in Ukraine.

"I envision that a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things. When you talk about rare earth, serious rare earth, right? They have just about every form you can have," Trump said.

Earlier, the U.S. leader said he is reducing the 50-day deadline he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine to "10 or 12 days".