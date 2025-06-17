Sber improves its inflation forecast for Russia

Sberbank has changed its inflation forecast for Russia for 2025, it has become more optimistic.

The financial institution's presentation shows a revised estimate of 6.5-7.5%, down from its previous 7.5-8.5% projection.

"By the end of 2025, inflation in Russia may fall to the range of 6.5-7.5%",

Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Financial Director of Sberbank Taras Skvortsov reported.

The revision follows the Central Bank's July 25 decision to cut the key rate to 18%, citing faster-than-expected easing of inflationary pressures.