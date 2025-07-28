Iran's Armed Forces ready to repel potential Israel and US attacks

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi, stated that Iranian forces stand ready to counter any aggression from the US or Israel, according to the Defense Ministry's Defa Press.

"We do not trust the words and promises of the US and the Zionist regime (referring to Israel - the editor's note), and remain fully prepared to repel any future attack",

Mousavi said.

The military leader accused both countries of repeatedly violating international law during the conflict with Iran.

This warning comes after US officials recently suggested potential further strikes if Iran continues its nuclear program development.