Georgia and Türkiye announce readiness for full launch of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Tbilisi and Ankara announced their readiness to launch the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. The announcement came during the ministerial meeting of the authorities of Georgia and Türkiye.

The Minister of Economy of Georgia Mariam Kvirovishvili had a meeting with the Minister of Transport of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. The parties discussed the prospects for the development of the transport complex of both countries, noting the importance of the region as a transport hub. The ministers also emphasized the importance of developing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway for regional integration.

This follows late June reports indicating 98.5% completion of Georgia's BTK section, with Tbilisi aiming to boost annual cargo transportation on the road from 27 to 48 million tons per year.

It should be noted that the BTK road is an important link in the Middle Corridor, through which goods are delivered from China to Europe via the Caspian Sea.