Mudflow protection system to be reconstructed in Tyrnyauz

The mudflow protection system will be improved in the city of Tyrnyauz in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. The plans include a global reconstruction of the system and road infrastructure.

The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, reported that a large-scale reconstruction of the mudflow protection system is planned in the city of Tyrnyauz.

In July, two mudflows hit the city, the last one happened last Thursday, the mudflow was carried out from the mudflow chute. As a result, grids, water and gas pipelines were damaged, the evacuation of the population was required, and traffic in the Gerkhozhany area was blocked.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at the beginning of August, the threat of a second mudflow remains.