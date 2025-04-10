Direct flights to be launched between Abkhazia and St. Petersburg

The Abkhazian Ministry of Energy announced the launch of direct flights between Sukhumi and St. Petersburg, with the inaugural flight expected around mid-August.

iFly will operate the route using wide-body Airbus A330. The tour operator Biblio-Globus specified that the first flights are scheduled for August 14 and August 20.

According to Sputnik Abkhazia, subsequent flights will be operated regularly twice a week: on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Let us remind you that the operation of Sukhumi Airport was restored on May 1, 2025.