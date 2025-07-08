Sea Breeze resort to be build in Uzbekistan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan has approved a resolution on the implementation of an investment project for the construction of the Sea Breeze Uzbekistan resort on the shore of the Charvak Reservoir, created with the participation of the Azerbaijani company Agalarov Development.

A year-round resort complex with an estimated value of $5 billion is planned to be built in the Bostanlyk district of the Tashkent region.

The joint venture Sea Breeze Uzbekistan is directly granted a lease of more than 570 hectares for a term of 25 years with the right of priority renewal.