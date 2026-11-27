An Azerbaijani delegation addressed the latest session of the UN Human Rights Council’s Forum on Minority Issues. Its presentations focused on the need to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis to their hometowns and villages located within the borders of the present-day Republic of Armenia.

The 19th session of the UN Human Rights Council’s Forum on Minority Issues took place in Geneva this week. The Azerbaijani delegation attending the session devoted its statements to the issue of the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands in the territory of modern-day Armenia.

Gaya Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community and a member of the Milli Majlis, drew the participants attention to the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return, noting that it fully complies with international human rights standards. Mammadov informed the participants of Yerevan’s unwillingness to engage in a dialogue with Baku on this issue and called the UN to use its mechanisms to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia