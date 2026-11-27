The Armenian company IAD has announced that domestically produced drones partially controlled by artificial intelligence will soon enter service with the country’s armed forces.

Armenia will rearm its military, which was defeated by Azerbaijani forces in the Karabakh war six years ago, with unmanned military vehicles. The Armenian company Improvis Aerospace & Defense (IAD) announced today the launch of an assembly line for UAVs built using domestic technological components.

The company specifies that the drones will be entirely Armenian-made: their designs, components and software are all produced in Armenia. They will also incorporate Armenian-developed artificial intelligence technologies.

Khachatur Melkonyan, a process engineer from AirWorker and one of the creators of the AW5R drone model, has been appointed to lead the production line.