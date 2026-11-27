The presidents of the Supreme Courts of Azerbaijan and Pakistan are set to meet in Islamabad in early winter to sign an agreement on cooperation between the judicial systems of the two countries.

Pakistani media outlets, citing government sources, reported that Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will arrive in Islamabad next Wednesday on a working visit.

The agenda for his visit includes talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Yahya Afridi, and the signing of a bilateral document that will open a new avenue for cooperation between Baku and Islamabad: a memorandum of understanding between Supreme Courts of the two countries.

The memorandum is intended to establish cooperation between the judicial systems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan and provide this partnership with the necessary degree of institutionalisation.

The two countries’ Supreme Courts are expected to exchange expertise and best practices in law enforcement in the future.